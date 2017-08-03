Notorious B.I.G. Gets Brooklyn Basketball Court Named For His Legacy [VIDEO]

Brooklyn Names Park Christopher Biggie Wallace Court to Honor Notorious B.I.G. [PHOTOS]
28 photos Launch gallery
Brooklyn Names Park Christopher Biggie Wallace Court to Honor Notorious B.I.G. [PHOTOS]
1. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 1 of 28
2. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 2 of 28
3. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 3 of 28
4. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 4 of 28
5. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 5 of 28
6. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 6 of 28
7. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 7 of 28
8. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 8 of 28
9. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 9 of 28
10. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 10 of 28
11. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 11 of 28
12. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 12 of 28
13. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 13 of 28
14. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 14 of 28
15. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 15 of 28
16. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 16 of 28
17. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 17 of 28
18. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 18 of 28
19. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 19 of 28
20. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 20 of 28
21. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 21 of 28
22. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 22 of 28
23. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 23 of 28
24. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 24 of 28
25. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 25 of 28
26. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 26 of 28
27. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 27 of 28
28. Crispus Attucks Playground Ribbon Cutting CeremonySource:Getty 28 of 28
comments – Add Yours