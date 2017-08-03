Former High School Coach Accused Of Sexual Assault And Spreading HIV Is Hit With 119 Indictments

#BREAKING Former Md. school coach charged with child porn, assaults on male students, has HIV: https://t.co/Ke99CeUHW8 pic.twitter.com/aOc120KJG8 — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) July 3, 2017

Carlos Bell, a former Maryland instructional assistant and coach, was accused of sexually assaulting at least 24 students between May 2015 and June 2017. He is now hit with a 119-count indictment, according to WJLA.

Bell’s charges include 12 counts of child sexual abuse. He is also HIV-positive and was hit with three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit the disease. The 30-year-old man worked as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and as a track coach at La Plata High School. Police said he also worked at McDonough High School and JP Ryon Elementary. He was arrested in late June and charged for child pornography production and three counts of second-degree assault.

Authorities say Bell sexually abused several males on school property, at his home and in other possible locations. A the time of his arrest, The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 10 middle school students were assaulted, with seven victims identified from videos. Law enforcement is actively searching for more victims. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

