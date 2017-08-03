Entertainment
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby V And Alleged Transgender Women

See what the 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star had to say.

Staff
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Lil Scrappy‘s name is now in the mix of the Bobby V. conversation, after a video surfaced on Wednesday of the rapper and singer partying with women who were allegedly transgender.

 

After the sketchy video made its rounds on the Internet, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to social media to explain his side of the story. He said on Instagram Live, “Y’all know me, bruh. I don’t play no motherf-cking games. I’m the first n-gga to tell y’all mothef-ckers y’all better be checking them baby pictures. I don’t know cuz situation, what he like, what he don’t like. I ain’t never did all that. I just did music with homie. And I ain’t on here trying to talk down on another man, trying to put myself on a pedestal. Y’all know that’s just not what I do.”

 

Besides a statement from his lawyers claiming the singer is being extorted, Bobby V. has yet to personally speak out about allegedly being caught running from a trans woman after not paying for sexual favors — unlike Scrappy, who refuses to have social media roast him.

Check out the video above.

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs' most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it's important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

