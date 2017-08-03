Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against Director F. Gary Gray

Find out the details of the felony charges.

Staff
Leave a comment

'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


If you thought things were getting real for Suge Knight before — guess again.

According to TMZ, the former Death Row CEO has been indicted by a Los Angeles County Grand Jury for making criminal threats against Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray. You may recall that Suge was reportedly “extremely unhappy with his portrayal in the movie.”

TMZ received a copy of the Grand Jury indictment, which reads, “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.” Suge’s indictment is dated February 7, 2017, in the court docs, so many people are wondering why it took six months to arraign him.

However, sources close to Knight claim the murder charge against him is a set up and they believe law enforcement is simply out to get him. Suge is set to be arraigned on August 3.

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

34 photos Launch gallery

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Continue reading 34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening

Suge Knight's reputation usually precedes him — so much so that many people know more about his criminal history than his track record as a CEO. The music exec has had a long history of menacing activity and is currently behind bars on an attempted murder charge. But it's not all guns and gangs with Suge. We rarely get to see the soft side of the father and businessman Check out these throwback flicks of Suge Knight's least threatening moments.  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos