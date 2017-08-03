The Hottest Sounds of Summer ’17

Natelegé Whaley

Each year, the warm days and nights of summer are marked by a soundtrack of standout songs.

These are the tracks your favorite DJ plays to get the party in a frenzy. They’re the hits that we hear blasting out of cars. These are the songs with lyrics that become hilarious memes. So, with August here and summer almost out, it’s time to name the tracks that ruled the season.

Here are 10 of your faves that deserve the accolade of “Songs of Summer 2017.”

1. “Wild Thoughts,” DJ Khaled, feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller



DJ Khaled definitely plotted a summer takeover with “Wild Thoughts.” The track brought back to life Carlos Santana and The Product G&B’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria.” For the visual, the trio flew out to Belize to capture the colorful and vibrant Central American country’s culture. This arguably Khaled’s best warm season anthem to date.

2. “Magnolia,” Playboi Carti



Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti kept us Milly rocking for another summer, with his now platinum “Magnolia.” The smooth and spacy beat produced by Pi’erre Bourne is the breakout hit off of Carti’s self-titled mixtape released in April. Time will tell if he has another one up his sleeve for the rest of the year to truly make 2017 his.

3. “Humble,” Kendrick Lamar



“Humble,” the first single off Kendrick Lamar’s Damn., quickly became a speaker rattling banger upon its release in March. The track’s influence carried from spring and into the summer after it hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Four albums in and it seems, Lamar can do no wrong when it comes to matching lyricism with hot beats.

4. “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B



Confident, assured, and unbossed, Cardi B is making money moves on her single “Bodak Yellow.” The track borrows the beat and flow from Kodak Black’s “No Flockin” but makes it even bigger. This is our official re-introduction to the Bronx rapper, post-Love and Hip Hop New York and following her signing to Atlantic Records this year. Cardi is def the people’s choice.

5. “Unforgettable,” French Montana feat. Swae Lee



French Montana returned to music in 2017 with his dancehall-inspired single “Unforgettable” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. In the music video, the Moroccan-native heads back to the motherland, Uganda specifically, to celebrate the people and customs that continue to inspire him.

6. “Bank Account,” 21 Savage



There is always at least one incredibly flashy and braggadocious rap cut out every year, and 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” embodies that vibe. The rapper also self-produced the song as well, which is currently number one on the Apples iTunes charts and slowly climbing the Billboard Hot 100.

7. “XO TOUR Llif3,” Lil Uzi Vert



Another top-seller this summer was Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3,” which is currently three-times platinum as of July. The rapper took a bad argument he had with his ex-girlfriend Brittany and made it into a melodic trap hit that’s taking over the airwaves.

8. “The Story of O.J.,” Jay Z



The 4:44 school was in session this summer. Whether you thought it was too preachy or solid advice, Jay Z dropped many gems on “The Story of O.J.” “Financial freedom my only hope/ F*** livin’ rich and dyin’ broke,” he rapped. Acquiring black wealth via investments is the wave he’s on and he wants us to join him.

9. “Love Galore,” SZA feat. Travis Scott



This summer SZA gifted us with a classic line on “Love Galore”: “Why you bother me when you know you don’t want me?” The debut track off CRTL, featuring Travis Scott, quite likely inspired a few mid-summer breakups.

10. “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars



Trap may be running the music game, but Bruno Mars managed to stand out this year with his two-step friendly no.1 hit, “That’s What I Like.” On the mid-tempo funky bop, he sings about spoiling his girl with the finer things. This one is definitely for the lovers who are living the good life.

