Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look So Damn Good In A Suit

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for his starring roles in high-action films, his charming smile and his impeccable red carpet style. Now, we get to meet the man behind the magic. Stylist Robert Mata has been custom designing Johnson’s suits for years.

Mata started his career at a costume house before landing Johnson as the ultimate client. He worked with the actor on print ads before working with Johnson on ‘Ballers.’ It was really important for the designer and stylist to land the Miami clean look for Johnson’s role as Spencer Strasmore.

And he nailed it. All of Johnson’s suits on the show are made exclusively from Robert Mata designs.

You can learn more about Mata and his creative process below:

