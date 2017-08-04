Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting

mp’s campaign ties to Russia.

Things are getting very serious with the investigation into

Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued grand jury subpoenas related to Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower. According to CNN, the subpoena is asking to obtain both documents and testimony from people involved in the meeting.

This particular meeting has come under fire since it was revealed that it was scheduled after Russia promised to provide the Trump campaign with damaging information on then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

As we know, this special counsel probe is searching to see if Trump and his associates banded together to collude with Russia in order to influence the 2016 presidential election. Meanwhile, the DOJ has yet to confirm any reports on this news.

The White House had no idea that a grand jury was being assembled ABC News reported.

“Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Ty Cobb, the special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

“The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly … The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller,” he added.

#45 has said in the past that this investigation is a “witch hunt” and that he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

However, he has a hard time admitting that Russia interfered with the election, a fact that his own intelligence agencies have confirmed.

