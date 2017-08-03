New Poll Says 57 Percent Have Negative View Of Black Lives Matter Movement

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

The July 2017 Harvard-Harris poll dedicated a section to gauging national sentiment on the Movement for Black Lives. and the results were frustrating but not surprising.

The online survey consisted of 2,051 registered voters and was conducted within a six day period. Fifty-seven percent of the participants expressed an unfavorable view of the movement and demonstrators.

As expected, while 83 percent of Black respondents perceive Black Lives Matter as a positive movement, only 35 percent of White respondents feel the same. And while 30 percent of respondents think police violence towards African Americans is the bigger problem today, a whopping 70 percent of respondents feel the bigger problem is Black-on-Black crime in African-American communities.

Yawn.

But on the other hand, 64 percent of respondents believe race affects the police’s use of force, and 56 percent believe police are too quick to use force, while 44 percent say they typically only use force when necessary.

“The public is sympathetic to the problem of police using too much force but overall are unsympathetic to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Harvard-Harris co-director Mark Penn told The Hill. “As you might expect, White voters are sharply negative to the group while African Americans give them positive ratings.”

Just like any other poll, it’s important to note the demographics of who was surveyed. A whopping 65 percent of the participants were White, with 12 percent identifying as Black/African American, 14 percent identifying as Hispanic/Latinx and 5 percent Asian/Pacific Islander. With regard to education, 57 percent had a high school degree to less than a four-year college degree, and 35 percent had a four-year college degree or more.

Those factors, plus others, such as political party, region, and age, shape the perceptions held by the respondents. The study doesn’t say anything the public doesn’t already know. Those most directly affected by the struggle tend to be the most empathetic to the cause.

