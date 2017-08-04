Former President Barack Obama Goes Kitesurfing In The Caribbean

Happy 56th Birthday Barack Obama

44. The Omega. President Barack Obama is celebrating 56 years on the earth today and here is a clip highlighting some of his greatest moments.

And below is my personal favorite Barack Obama moment

