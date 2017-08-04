[Exclusives] Deitrick Haddon Wants To Reach “A Billion People” In “Voices”

Follow Praise 104.1: Follow @praise1041

Deitrick Haddon & Hill City Worship Camp‘s new album was released Friday to listeners wanted to get some amazing Worship music. Haddon wants to make sure that his new work reaches the masses. By masses we mean a billion people. Haddon talks about Transparency in Gospel music, why Detroit is the Mecca of the genre and more in this new episode of “Voices,” Praise and Worship style.

