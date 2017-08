Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

LISTEN. Bobby Valentino has had one hell of a week. It appears he still hasn’t gotten his keys back from the escort he visited last weekend and he is furious about some of the memes from his peers. He talks about it in Danni’s Dish.

Dave Chappelle also backtracks from his original position of giving President Trump a chance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: