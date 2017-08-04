Michelle Obama Shares A Sweet Photo And Wishes Barack Obama A Happy Birthday

Hello Beautiful Staff

Today is Barack Obama‘s 56th Birthday. The Former President of The United States Of America received a birthday wish from his beloved wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

Her message said, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!” She chose a photo of her, Barack, and the girls with a birthday cake that they all blew out.

So cute.

America’s favorite family.

