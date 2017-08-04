Entertainment
Bobby Valentino Has A Message For His Haters

Bobby Valentino is not letting the hate stop him from being great.

The singer has been getting dragged on social media after a video surfaced of him allegedly skipping out on paying a trans woman for sexual favors. Bobby’s legal team have denied the allegations, claiming that the “Slow Down” singer is being extorted.

Now, the star is speaking out and he seems to be in much better spirits than the average man who’s been slandered. He even made light of the hilarious memes that have been going around about him. See below:

On Thursday, Lil Scrappy addressed the Bobby V. scandal after another video surfaced of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kicking it with the singer and alleged transgender women. Both Bobby and Scrappy deny the claims, but we have to agree with Bobby V. — the memes were ridiculously funny.

 

LGBT

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we're only in the third month. Considering trans women's risk of sexual violence, trans people's economic vulnerability, and trans women's often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

