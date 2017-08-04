Bobby Valentino Has A Message For His Haters

is not letting the hate stop him from being great.

The singer has been getting dragged on social media after a video surfaced of him allegedly skipping out on paying a trans woman for sexual favors. Bobby’s legal team have denied the allegations, claiming that the “Slow Down” singer is being extorted.

Now, the star is speaking out and he seems to be in much better spirits than the average man who’s been slandered. He even made light of the hilarious memes that have been going around about him. See below:

#PressPlay: #BobbyV done seen the memes and he's tired of y'all tryin him 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

On Thursday, Lil Scrappy addressed the Bobby V. scandal after another video surfaced of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star kicking it with the singer and alleged transgender women. Both Bobby and Scrappy deny the claims, but we have to agree with Bobby V. — the memes were ridiculously funny.