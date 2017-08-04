‘Ballers’ Costume Designer Tiffany Hasbourne Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of The HBO Series

HBO’s show Ballers has all the makings of a smash hit: a glamorous city setting, beautiful people and impeccable fashion.
A show based on the world of professional football requires dope threads for the players off the field. With a fine AF cast, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Denzel Washington‘s son, John David, it comes as no surprise that the wardrobe on the show is always top notch and fashion forward. When season three premiered back in July, it was accompanied by a pop up shop and capsule collection inspired by the show, featuring top brands like Buscemi and Pyer Moss.
The show’s costume designer Tiffany Hasbourne gave Cassius a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the impressive wardrobe closet and opened up about landing her dream job.
Catch Ballers every Sunday at 10pm on HBO. And to see all the fly ‘fits, check out the video above.
