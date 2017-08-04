Prodigy’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

It’s been over a month since Prodigy ‘s untimely passing and medical examiners have finally discovered the Mobb Deep rapper’s cause of death.

You may recall that just a day before his June 20 passing, the rapper was hospitalized due to the Las Vegas heat, which reached up to 110 degrees, causing his sickle cell anemia to flare up. Now, TMZ reports that the emcee’s death is not sickle cell related, but is actually listed as an accidental choking: Prodigy choked on an egg while in a Las Vegas hospital for treatment for sickle cell anemia.

The world is still shocked over Prodigy’s untimely passing. He was laid to rest in New York on June 29 in a star-studded private service with appearances from 50 Cent, LL Cool J and more.

May he rest in peace.