Guy Torry On His Mother Praying For Bill Cosby & Why His Family Will Never Be Like The Wayans

Guy Torry is back in Richmond, VA and we couldn’t be happier! The talented performer brings his no holds barred comedic style to Richmond’s Funny Bone this weekend. Torry stopped by the KISS studios to chop it up with King Tutt.
He is explicit about his affection for RVA. If you made it out to the Washington Redskins Training Camp this week, you may have seen the St. Louis native who just happens to be a big Skins fan.
Recently his brother, Joe Torry, took a lot of heat behind his support of Bill Cosby at his sexual assault trial. “He didn’t know Bill. Bill probably didn’t Joe,” Torry joked. He says Bill Cosby even asked his mother to pray for his family.
“My mom is eighty years old, man. She’ll mess around and pray for the wrong family. She’ll pray for the Huxtables…”
Torry credits his brother for being the reason why he is in the game. However, says they will never be like the Wayans. “Wayans kiss each other when we see each other. We ain’t the Wayans.”
With over twenty years in the industry, Torry has made quite a name for himself as an actor and comedian. Catch Guy Torry all weekend long at Richmond’s Funny Bone!
See Tutt’s interview with Guy Torry above!
