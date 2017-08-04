Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My Strained Relationship With My Mother

Basketball Wives staris giving us a glimpse of what to expect from her forthcoming tell-all “Lights To Her Shadow.” The youngest daughter to the reality star revealed she decided to write the book about she and her mother’s relationship not to bash her, but as therapy.

“I did not write a book about my mother, more so about the dynamic of our relationship or the lack thereof our relationships,” she says in a new Instagram video. Ta’kari also unveiled the cover of the book.

Ta’kari believes Jackie treated her poorly because she was dark skin and curvy, unlike her sister Chantel Christie, who we’ve seen on the show.

Ta’kari posted an excerpt from the book, depicting her mother as a scammer.

“My mother, grandmother, and aunts would drive to the area malls and take stolen goods back to department stores,” she wrote. “It was the family hustle and just like the drug game they ran it like a well-oiled machine. They did this day in and day out like it was a 9 to 5 job.”

The drama between Jackie and her estranged daughter Ta’kari has been a focal point on this season of Basketball Wives and the root of her beef with Evelyn Lozada, who donated to Ta’Kari’s GoFundMe account after her son was badly burned.

The book will be released on August 31.

RELATED STORIES:

Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her In New Tell-All Book

Evelyn Lozada On Why She Donated To Jackie Christie’s Daughter

Also On 93.9 WKYS: