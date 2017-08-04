Raven-Symoné Speaks On Bill Cosby Accusations: ‘I Want Everybody Who Deserves Justice To Get Justice’

recently spoke on the controversial sexual assault allegations concerning her former co-star

The former ‘Cosby’ star has remained mum on the Cosby case, but in an interview with PEOPLE, she took a minute out of her filming schedule to directly address the accusations. Symoné is currently starring in a Disney revamp of ‘That’s So Raven’ titled, ‘Raven’s Home.’

“I am trying to do this show right now, and that’s [Cosby’s case is] going to work it out,” the thirty-one year old star said. “I want everybody who deserves justice to get justice.”

After the allegations surfaced in 2014, the actress took to Instagram to fight off rumors which alleged she may have been victimized by her former TV dad. Since 2014, Over 40 plus women have come out with claims that they were sexually assaulted by the comedian.

“I was NOT taking advantage of by Mr. Cosby when I was on the Cosby Show,” she wrote in her post. “I was practically a baby on that show and this is truly a disgusting rumor that I want no part of! Everyone on that show treated me with nothing but kindness. Now keep me out of this!”

Then in 2015, the Disney star took a moment while she was hosting ‘The View’ to directly address the controversy.

“I don’t really like to talk about it that much because he’s the reason I’m on this panel in the first place. He gave me my first job. But at the same time, you need the proof, and then I’ll be able to give my judgment here or there. And now there are real facts. More people can come up,” she said.

Cosby was initially charged in 2015 after Andrea Constand, one of the accusers, was able to re-open her case. In June, a judge declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a conclusion regarding his guilt or innocence. Prosecutors have vowed to re-try him in the near future.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

DON’T MISS:

R. Kelly Allegedly Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney To Combat ‘Sex Cult’ Accusations

Bill Cosby Wants To Educate People On How To Avoid Sexual Assault Allegations

Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill Cosby: ‘The Man I’ve Known As A Child Was Funny and Philanthropic’