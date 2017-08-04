The Wake Up: Secret Service Booted From Trump Tower, DOJ Threatens To Defund Sanctuary Cities, LL Cool J Receives Kennedy Center Honors

BIG FACTS

The Secret Service has been removed from their post in Trump Tower due to “a leasing issue.” While their command post was previously located one floor below the president’s apartment, they were relocated to a trailer on the sidewalk. Some security experts fear that this will hinder protection of the 45’s home and family, however, he has not visited the tower since he was inaugurated. First lady Melania Trump and son Barron lived there for several months but relocated to D.C. in early June.

Secret Service vacates Trump Tower command post in lease dispute with president’s company https://t.co/E4GXjzl5et — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 3, 2017

BIG LIES

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued letters to four cities experiencing gun violence, saying they wouldn’t receive money to combat drug trafficking and gang-related crime until they gave ICE officials access to jail and records. The cities experiencing pushback include Baltimore, Albuquerque, San Bernardino, and Stockton. However, as many city officials have been quick to point out, none of these four have actually declared themselves “sanctuary cities.” Peter Simonson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union in New Mexico, has referred to the demands as “a bullying tactic.”

DOJ: Baltimore & other cities need to take specific steps to fight illegal immigration if they want help from Feds on violent crime. https://t.co/ZsMrtHIEmT — Justin George (@justingeorge) August 3, 2017

BIG NEWS

Queens stand up! The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced on Thursday that it will honor hip hop artist LL Cool J. He stands alongside famous performers like Gloria Estefan, Lionel Richie and Normal Lear. “Yo this is amazing,” the rapper said in a phone interview with AP. “To be able to go from the corner in Queens beating on a garbage can to getting a Kennedy Center Honor with this type of company and to be first is just an amazing feeling. You know, it just adds another level of legitimacy to hip hop culture.” The 49 year old is tied with Stevie Wonder, who was honored in 1999, for being the award’s youngest honoree.

LL Cool J (@llcoolj) will be the first hip-hop artist to receive Kennedy Center Honors in its 40-year history. https://t.co/oRdMrRtzTE pic.twitter.com/jcFFLp0ic8 — nprmusic (@nprmusic) August 3, 2017

SOURCE: The Associated Press, AP News

