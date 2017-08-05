Was It Revenge? Steve Harvey Thought His Mean Memo To Staff Was Funny Until Everyone Knew About It

didn’t get upset about that infamous memo leak until it hit the national news.

Steve’s fans were flabbergast ed when a memo outlining some diva-level requests went public. People couldn’t believe that man who makes them laugh every day would demand that people not talk to him.

While Steve has had a few other problematic moments since that memo got out in May, Variety.com reports that he rehashed the situation while speaking with reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Steve conceded that he stuck his foot in his mouth, but he didn’t think the memo was particularly damning. It wasn’t a priority for him to do any damage control. He only figured out that there was something wrong with what he wrote once he saw the public’s reaction to it.

“I was okay until I saw it on CNN and that’s when I know I was in a lot of trouble,” he admitted. “The email was out there and it wasn’t a big deal to me at all.”

Continuing, he insisted, “I’m not a mean-spirited guy — I’m a very congenial guy to people who know me.”

And it seems that Steve believes the leak was part of a revenge plot. He implied that a disgruntled employee released the memo after they found out their job wasn’t moving with the show from Chicago to Los Angeles.

“I learned two things from that email … I can’t write and I should never write,” Harvey said, according to Variety. “It was something I wrote a year ago and someone didn’t get a job coming to L.A. and they got pissed.”

He added, “I thought it was cute. You all didn’t.”

