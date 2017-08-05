New Look, New Mo: Monica Goes Platinum & Announces New Blog

has taken on a new look as she announced the launch of her new blog.

The So Gone siren has never been one to hide her light, and she plans on delivering more of it to us soon. Monica announced that she has decided to open up about her life by creating a new blog.

Monica seems to understand that her truth may not be for everyone, but she’s excited to take the leap. She promised to keep things all the way real with her readers, and it doesn’t seem like she plans on holding anything back.

“Being transparent & living in your truth comes with a price.. A price I’ve Always been willing to pay. Not everyone will like it or get it,” she wrote. “Your purpose may be beyond their understanding.”

She added, “Looking forward to sharing bits of my heart, my struggles, my downs & even more of my up’s because that’s where I focus so that I can continue to flourish.”

The news came along with shots revealing that Monica’s gone platinum. The only word for her new look is radiant!

We wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t a style section on this blog because Mo has been serving and slaying on her Instagram as of late.

We can’t wait to see what Monica has in store for her readers, but there’s no word on when her blog will go live at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

Monica Claims Someone Was Sent To Ruin Recent Performance

AM BUZZ: Monica Extends Olive Branch To Brandy, Jay Z Dodges Trump Question & More

Tamar Braxton Is Allegedly Upset About Monica Brown Being On ‘The Real’

Also On 93.9 WKYS: