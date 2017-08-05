News & Gossip
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage

People didn't know how to act when the superstar singer shared recent photos of herself on Instagram.

Staff
Always breaking the Internet, Beyoncé did it again—but this time it wasn’t for dropping a surprise album or debuting her twins Rumi and Sir. It was for showing off her ample cleavage post-giving birth.

On Friday night, the superstar singer and her hubby Jay-Z hit up Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for date night. The “Lemonade” singer and mother of three posted a series of pictures and videos of herself on Instagram looking voluptuous in a waist-cinching blue and white stripped Alexis wrap dress:

Obviously, her curvy body and her cleavage spillage had Twitter acting a straight fool:

Y’all are hilarious!

