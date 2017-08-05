Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage

Always breaking the Internet, Beyoncé did it again—but this time it wasn’t for dropping a surprise album or debuting her twins Rumi and Sir. It was for showing off her ample cleavage post-giving birth.
On Friday night, the superstar singer and her hubby Jay-Z hit up Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for date night. The “Lemonade” singer and mother of three posted a series of pictures and videos of herself on Instagram looking voluptuous in a waist-cinching blue and white stripped Alexis wrap dress:
Obviously, her curvy body and her cleavage spillage had Twitter acting a straight fool:
Y’all are hilarious!
