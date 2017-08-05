Two More Women And A Man Come Forward With Lawsuits Against Usher For Allegedly Exposing Them To Herpes

has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. In addition to one $20 million dollar lawsuit for allegedly transmitting herpes to a woman, the “Confessions” singer is now facing another huge lawsuit.

According to TMZ, two new women and a man plan on suing Usher claiming he exposed them to the incurable sexually transmitted infection (STI).

It appears that all three of the complainants will be repped by Blac Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom, who says she’ll file the suit on Monday in California. She also plans on holding a press conference in NYC about the filing. However, only one of the women will appear at the news conference, while the other two will remain anonymous as “Jane Doe” and “John Doe,” the gossip site noted.

Bloom says that all three claim they had sexual contact with the Grammy award-winning singer after 2012 and that he did not disclose he had herpes. Past court documents show that Usher was diagnosed with herpes in either 2008 or 2009. It’s unknown at this time if any of the three have actually tested positive for the STI.

Usher’s reps have yet to publicly comment on this new lawsuit.

As we previously reported, herpes is more common than people think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

