Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While Filming ‘RHOA’?

It appears that NeNe Leakes’ husband Gregg Leakes is suffering from some serious health issues.
According to Radar Online, a production insider told the celebrity gossip site that Gregg “had what his doctors believe was a stroke” while filming the 10th season of the hit reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“The RHOA cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg’s health serves as a major storyline for Nene on season 10,” they said.
“Although he is expected to make a full recovery, Gregg has been ordered to bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load,” the insider added.
Leakes’ camp is denying that Gregg had a stroke, but did reveal that he is ailing.
In a statement, NeNe wrote: “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We have been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he’s going to be just fine.”
Whatever Gregg is going through, we wish him a speedy recovery. Prayers up!