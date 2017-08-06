More Usher Drama!!!

Usher has had a rough few weeks!!

Unless you have been living under a rock…you know about the “herpes” rumors/allegations that have been following Usher around. The ish hit the fan when he settled a $1M lawsuit for allegedly infecting a woman with the virus. Then another lady came forward with a $20M lawuit alleging the same thing.

Surprisingly, Usher’s wife Grace has been surprisingly quiet, she feels like the accusers have a vendetta against Ursh!

Well fast forward…now 2 more women and a man have come forward with lawsuits. The details on the guy are SUPER sketchy!! Not sure if he’s claiming he was infected by one of the women Usher slept with…or if he’s implying that he laid down with Usher!!

