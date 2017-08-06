Older Couple Whose Engagement Photos Went Viral, Recently Jumped The Broom

An Alabama couple whose engagement photos went viral last month, recently jumped the broom!

Murphy Wilson, 70, and his beautiful bride Lucinda Wilson, 67, got married on July 29th at the place where they first met last year—the First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. And naturally, their big day was captured by their beloved photographer, Gianna Snell.

“When I saw her coming down the aisle, I took everything in me to hold it together. She looked so beautiful!” – Murphy Wilson

“Murphy and Lucinda had theeee longest wedding kiss ever!! Then they followed it up with another one right before the pastor announced them husband and wife! The pastor wasn’t ready at all! Lol!”

“The groom was so smitten with his bride as she walked down the aisle that he just stood there…frozen…lol! The pastor had to nudge him and tell him, “Go get her!” The sanctuary erupted with laughter as he hurried over to her! ”

“The bride trying to get a glimpse of her man through the side door.”

As we previously reported, the two started dating in April of this year. Murphy, who is a widower, popped the question to Lucinda a month later.

“I just know, I knew she was a Godsend,” he said of his new love. “She is who I need. She gave me my balance back.”

In a blog post by Gianna Snell, Lucinda said: “I know this is from the Lord, because I prayed for him. I had been asking God to send me someone, and Murphy is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man.”

These two prove that you can find real love at any age.

Congrats you two!

