Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower

It’s time to “shake, rattle and roll” for the arrival of Serena Williams’s little one.

The tennis star threw a dope 50s themed baby shower and invited a slew of her famous girlfriends including Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Eva Longoria and Ciara. The gang nailed the theme down to every detail, rocking flared A-line skirts, cute bandana headbands and polka dots.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Guests had the time of their lives posing in front of vintage cars and showing off their 50s fits.

📸: @lala A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

I❤MY@lala A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

FOREVER TYPE THING❤️ #shakerattleandroll2017 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

The party decor was just as detailed as the looks. Serena and the girls hung out at the “Baby O Diner,” a play off Serena’s finance’s name, Alexis Ohanian.

Too cute for words!

IMAGES: Getty, instagram, Twitter

