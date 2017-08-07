Danni's Dish Graphic

Danni’s Dish: “R. Kelly Gives You A Message”

The Fam In The Morning
Singer R. Kelly went to social media to explain to his fans that he isn’t canceling any of his spot tour dates. However, someone his canceling them. Quicksilva forgot that Serena Williams was pregnant but thats ok. Why? Because the Tennis legend had the most lit baby shower ever! Also, one of the people accusing singer Usher of giving them Herpes will talk in a press conference. Danni Starr spills the tea in Danni’s Dish.

