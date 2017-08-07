Woman Suing Usher For Exposing Her With STD Says She Is Herpes-Free

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Celebrity Attorney Lisa Bloom held a press conference Monday morning with one of the people who has filed a lawsuit against singer Usher Raymond saying that he exposed them to the sexually transmitted disease Herpes.

Quantasia Sharpton appeared with Bloom saying she met the Grammy-award winning singer at a concert while celebrating her 19th birthday. She was “selected” by Usher to go backstage. Sharpton revealed that she is Herpes free but feels violated that she had sexual contact with Usher without knowing his status. Attorney Bloom says she doesn’t know for sure if Usher has herpes but there are media reports saying just that and he has remained silent.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 2 women and 1 man, all of whom claim they have had sexual contact with Usher since his alleged diagnosis. She says 1 of the remaining clients has tested positive for herpes. Bloom also says that she has been contacted by others and more lawsuits may be on the way.