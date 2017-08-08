Khalid The Fam In The Morning Interview

Khalid The Fam In The Morning Interview

[The Fam Exclusive] Location Is Allowing Singer Khalid To Live Out His Dream

The Fam In The Morning
Singer Khalid has shot up to superstar status after the release of his first single “Location” to the point he did not 1 but 2 sold out shows here in the DMV. The platinum single is allowing him to leave out his dreams with this tour and he talks with Danni Starr about how the stars aligned for this moment.

Khalid also speaks on SZA and gets into 5 random questions with Danni that you don’t want to miss!

