NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A Stroke

NeNe Leakes is dispelling rumors her husband Gregg had a stroke while filming ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’ The reality star posted a lengthy Instagram post denouncing false reports.
“NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER,” she wrote.
(SWIPE LEFT) We've gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don't take family in consideration when they Print bullshit! NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER. I wasn't even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3)yet he's at a party on Saturday night😳🤣😂 let's just keep Gregg's health and mine too in prayer hunni. Lawd knows we need it🙃 PS: you can't even get sick these days and go to the ER without folks saying your dead 💀 #fakenews #lifeoftheleakes
NeNe was responding to a report on RadarOnline. “You can’t even get sick these days and go to the ER without folks saying your dead,” she added.
