Beyoncé’s Fabulous Post-Baby Body Pics Are All You Need To See Today

Although many people put celebs on a pedestal, Bey is living proof that enjoying the new found voluptuousness that comes with being a new mom is way better than rushing to the gym. The Lemonade singer took to Instagram to show off her blessed body, as Jay-Z basked in his wife’s beauty and took photos of her.

Hov and Bey were also spotted out over the weekend in L.A. You know Bey is back and better when she hits up the roller skating rink. See below:

She and a couple of friends hit up World of Wheels in Los Angeles on Friday, as Queen Bey proved that she hasn’t missed a beat since giving birth.

If Bey thought she was bootylicious before, then the mom of three is loving this new jelly — and frankly folks, we weren’t ready.

Do you think Bey will keep the baby weight or will she soon be hitting the gym to get back in formation?