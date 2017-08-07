Woman Who Spoke Out About Usher’s Herpes Allegations Is Being Roasted To Hell On Twitter

The Internet can be a very divisive and competitive place sometimes — unless there’s a topic so ludicrous that we all agree on its craziness.

Case in point, on Monday, a young woman by the name of Quantasia Sharpton, 21, did a press conference after suing Usher for allegedly exposing her to genital herpes. Sharpton told reporters that the singer cherry-picked her out of a crowd at one of his concerts, got her number, went to her hotel and had sex with her without disclosing he allegedly had genital herpes. This was reportedly two years ago.

Usherpes Lawsuit | Accuser Says He Never Mentioned Herpes Before Sexual Contact See more: http://bit.ly/2vGgdC4 #Usher #Herpes #Usherpes #QuantasiaSharpton A post shared by Reality Wives (@realitywives) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Wherever there’s a a wacky celebrity lawsuit, Lisa Bloom is not far behind. The famous lawyer, who worked for everyone from Blac Chyna to Kathy Griffin, represented Sharpton at the press conference, who revealed that she was celebrating her 19th birthday at an Usher concert, wearing a birthday crown, when she was contacted by Usher’s security. See footage of them below.

Although Sharpton was not infected by the herpes virus, she’s pissed that she wasn’t informed and feels violated. Luckily for us, Twitter was here to document every detail of the press conference. Sharpton has suffered an intense roast session:

Quantasia tested negative for the herpes but she's still suing Usher. I don't get it pic.twitter.com/I1z48Nj6Oo — Nomie 🍒 (@NomieThwala) August 7, 2017

This Is Who ALL that hype was for.?? She sure it was Usher and not AN usher 🤔🤔🤔 somethin don't add up 😂 pic.twitter.com/PjlIu1ZCgm — SkipBaeless (@AsApRell) August 7, 2017

How you gone sue Usher for herpes if you don't have it… Its too damn early for these shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/nnC88mNspt — Amaia Wall 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@that_kid_amaia) August 7, 2017

Quantasia Sharpton: "Security told me Usher had seen me back stage & was interested in me." Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ZC6iur7Jox — Dizzy Dortch (@DizzyDortch) August 7, 2017

Ironically, the press conference took place on the 16th anniversary of Usher’s 8701 album. Attorney Lisa Bloom says she’s been contacted by others and may file additional lawsuits.