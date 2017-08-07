Writer Mistakes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje For Malcolm-Jamal Warner At TCA

This weekend, a writer at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour thought Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was Malcolm-Jamal Warner . But it’s unclear how, aside from the fact that both of the actors are Black men, they look nothing alike.

The cast for ABC’s limited series Ten Days in the Valley sat on a panel during on Sunday. While Warner is a part of the cast, he was not in attendance, The Wrap reports. Still, the writer had questions for the Cosby Show alum and directed them at the only other Black man on the panel — Akinnuoye-Agbaje. The handsome English actor said he was not Malcolm and, “What’s great about your question is that there are a few of us in this show.”

Apparently, the writer was not an official TCA member, as pointed out in this tweet:

That question was not from a #TCA17 member, just to make that clear. — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) August 6, 2017

Check out a photo of Akinnuoye-Agbaje below. Not even a slight resemblance to Malcolm! SMH.