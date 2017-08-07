50 Cent Has Some More Words For Gabrielle Union and ‘Being Mary Jane’

has a history of thinking Power is the greatest show in the world, especially when it comes to ratings. Now, 50 is ready to take on more competition when his new variety show 50 Central arrives on BET later this year.

The rapper and businessman has barely landed on the network and he’s already challenging other shows. He came for Being Mary Jane back in July when he predicted 50 Central would beat BMJ in terms of ratings. Now, he’s continuing to suggest that BMJ can’t compete, considering the success of the all mighty Power. “Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER,” he wrote on Instagram. “What happened to it? I don’t hear anyone talking sh*t anymore. Now I’m gonna take over BET. LOL #50Centralbet.”

Before, Gabrielle’s Union‘s husband, Dwayne Wade might have responded to 50’s jabs. Now, the actress has something to say. She responded to 50’s post saying, “I don’t compete with other artists, only celebrate. Enough space for all of us to succeed. Cheers to #Power and cheers to creative folks uplifting each other. ALL our programming could use more shine, so I opt to uplift. I know that celebrating other folks in no way dims my shine. Keep shining @50cent.”

50 Cent heard Gabrielle’s words, but he still couldn’t resist being petty. See below:

Oop! #GabrielUnion and #50Cent 👀 #CelebrityClapbacks (View earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Way to support, 50.

