More Usher Drama!!!

The ish hit the fan a week or so ago when it became public that Usher paid $1.1M for allegedly infecting a woman with herpes.

Fast forward to now. 3 more people have come forward with lawsuits against Ursh! Originally they were listed as 2 Jane Doe’s and 1 John Doe that filed the lawsuit. Well Quantasia Sharpton has made her identity public. Now I’m not gonna lie…I totally assumed that the guy in the lawsuit had slept with a woman that slept with Usher…but apparently i was wrong. Rumors are floating that the guy had “direct” sexual contact with Usher!!

