Family Of 8-Year-Old Who Committed Suicide Due To Bullying Files Lawsuit Against School System

Danielle Jennings

Back in January of this year, 8-year-old Gabriel Taye’s suicide sent shockwaves and grief throughout the Cincinnati, Ohio community where he attended elementary school. Now his parents are suing the Cincinnati school system in both civil rights and wrongful death lawsuits.

Parents of 8-year-old Ohio boy who committed suicide sue Cincinnati Public Schools, blame bullying for death https://t.co/zgks5a8Xkv pic.twitter.com/G4cgiXLW9v — The Root (@TheRoot) August 8, 2017

Gabriel Taye was reportedly being continuously bullied at school and as a result, he hanged himself with a necktie. His parents are now taking action and holding the Cincinnati Public School system to blame by filing dual lawsuits stating that they did not do enough to stop the bullying or notify Taye’s parents, even after he was found unconscious in a school bathroom following a brutal bullying incident. The Root has further details about the lawsuit, including the conflicting reports of what happened in the bathroom prior to Taye’s death.

Via The Root:

The lawsuit also claims that the school knowingly withheld from Gabriel’s parents exactly what happened in the bathroom. After the incident, he was taken to the nurse’s office. His mother took him to the hospital later that day when he began to show signs of nausea. That is where the story from school officials and Gabriel’s mother begins to separate.

Jennifer Branch, an attorney representing Gabriel’s mother, Cornelia Reynolds, said that the school said that the young boy had fainted and mentioned nothing about what happened in the bathroom. School officials, however, claim in a statement that a school nurse called Reynolds to pick up Gabriel and take him to the hospital, although the statement does not clarify what was wrong with Gabriel at the time of the incident.

Cincinnati Public Schools insists that its employees followed proper procedures. “The school nurse checked Gabriel’s vital signs, which were normal. She also contacted Gabriel’s mother and asked her to pick him up and take him to the hospital to be checked out,” the district said in a statement.

Speaking of the lawsuit, the Cincinnati Public School System would not comment directly, but instead offered a statement about Gabriel Taye’s death, saying “Our hearts are broken by the loss of this child, and our thoughts are with his parents and extended family. He was an outstanding young man, and this is a great loss for his family and our school community.”

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Georgia Woman Who Fatally Shot Home Intruder: ‘It Was Either Him Or Me And I Wasn’t Going’

Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth & Being A Mommy

Also On 93.9 WKYS: