RajiTheOne Reveals What Inspired Him To Shift Gears From Producer to Artist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Instrumental by @PoeEllis

RajiTheOne’s been on the scene, behind-the-scenes, but his newest venture shows him in a new light: More forward and 100 percent necessary.

This might help you understand why…

Here's a behind-the-scenes look into @RajiTheOne's visit to #baltimore #dmv! Peep the full artist spotlight on 92Q.com #Everything #WhiteGirlVooce #RajiTheOne A post shared by 92Q (@92qjamsbmore) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

The Midwest native started dabbling in the performing arts as an adolescent and his passion for it carried him through adulthood, landing him a spot on Trey Songz’s camp, where he began producing and learning how to develop artists. Fast forward to now, Raji has a new track out called “Everything” and he’s gearing up to release a treat for the fans that helped him make his “#WhiteGirlVoice” single go viral (peep the music video below).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the interview up top, RajiTheOne runs down how he got started, what inspired him to shift gears and what listeners can expect next.