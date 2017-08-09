RajiTheOne Reveals What Inspired Him To Shift Gears From Producer to Artist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Midwest native started dabbling in the performing arts as an adolescent and his passion for it carried him through adulthood, landing him a spot on Trey Songz’s camp, where he began producing and learning how to develop artists. Fast forward to now, Raji has a new track out called “Everything” and he’s gearing up to release a treat for the fans that helped him make his “#WhiteGirlVoice” single go viral (peep the music video below).
1. Pharrell Williams recently announced he’s teaming with upscale grocery store Dean & DeLuca to offer a line called “The Williams Family Kitchen” inspired by authentic recipes straight from the Williams family.
2. 2 Chainz never forgets where he came from. The rapper once revealed that he’s a landlord in his hometown of Atlanta.
3. Lil Kim has always been about her coins. The Queen Bee teamed with North Carolina salon owner and cousin Katrise Jones to expand and franchise Jones’ Salon Se Swa brand to five salons.
4. One of the most unexpected business ventures in hip-hop history was Jay Z acquiring partial ownership of the New Jersey Nets, bringing them to play in his hometown of Brooklyn. Iconic!
5. Cam’ron has had some of the most innovative businesses in the rap game. He’s had everything from his own line of cereal to capes to even owning his own chicken spot in Harlem.
6. Snoop Dogg has his hands in almost anything you can think of. One of his more unusual side projects is his chain of Snoopermarkets with Overstock.com.
7. Rick Ross put his money where his mouth is. The MMG Boss has built himself a small empire of Wingstop franchises.
8. Everyone knows 50 Cent is the ultimate hustler. The rapper/actor/producer made millions from his Vitamin Water deal and even invests in platinum mines in South Africa.
10. LL Cool J has been making moves since his career started many years ago. The rapper released a children’s book called “And the Winner Is…. “. It comes with a CD and is part of a Scholastic series called Hip Kid Hop. It’s still available on Amazon.
11. Back in 2008, E-40 invested in Icepiks by E.D.K.O.: A studded toothpick held in the teeth of celebs like Chris Brown and Ja Rule for stylish purposes.
