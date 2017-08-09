Beyonce Celebrates Prince!!!

Beyonce wrote the forward to new picture book!

There is a new picture book about his purple highness…Prince!!! The book is called Prince: A Private View!

According to King Bey: “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me. I was on the stage with Prince?! Are you serious?” she said. “Of course I was terrified to be working with him. Walking into rehearsals, I was just so overwhelmed and nervous and starstruck. We rehearsed every day for an hour for a week, instead of six hours the day before. That was so smart, it was Prince’s idea – I guess he knows people are starstruck because he’s so amazing. It made me really comfortable, by the time it was time to do it, it was second nature.”

