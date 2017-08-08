Cast Of ‘Annabelle: Creation’ On Making Another Horror Classic

If you’re in the mood to be scared out of your mind go see Annabelle: Creation, which opens this Friday. Directed by David F. Sandberg, this movie tells the origin story of the Annabelle doll and how an evil spirit terrorizes a group of orphans.

On this week’s Extra Butter, you get a first-hand account from the cast on making the movie. Lulu Wilson and Talitha Bateman, who play the two main orphan, carry the film and help take horror to a new level with their intense performances. “My character is a very emotional character,” Wilson said. “She cries a lot and I wasn’t really used to that, so actually before we started filming I had to look up a bunch of videos about how to cry on cue. YouTube is very helpful.”

Last week, Xilla Valentine screened Annabelle: Creation as part of the Xilla Movie Party. Beauty expert The Notorious KIA, Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tara Wallace, and Money and Violence actress Sophia Body were some of the folks in the building. After the screening, High Quality Tours bused everyone to Slate NightClub for a night of spiritual readings and Hennessy V.S. cocktails. You can check out pics from the event below and be sure to watch Annabelle: Creation when it makes its way to theaters August 11.

Host Xilla Valentine,from VH1’s Love & Hip Hop andof Hennessy pose at the #XillaMovieParty in New York.

Rapper, XXL Freshman Alumni,and his wife attended the Xilla Movie Party in New York City.

Beauty and style expertshows off her bright orange jacket during the Annabelle: Creation screening.

Money & Violence actressgot a spiritual reading by medium Caitlin McGarry of Tarot Graph.

Comediancracks a giant smile after watching Annabelle: Creation during the #XillaMovieParty

Sirius XM’s, celebrity stylistand make up artistpose for photos before the screening.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: