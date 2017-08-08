Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments About His Son And Oral Sex

has some words for folks coming after his parenting skills after he jokingly promised his 14-year-old son oral sex this week. Today on Instagram, he defended a 14-year-old having sex, arguing that its the age when many folks he knew were sexually active. He also said where he is from “girls were pregnant at 13 and 14.”

Things then took an odd turn when Boosie assumed the women dragging him never had a father figure in their life. He tried to clean up this disastrous statement by saying parents should be concerned with building relationships with their kids, instead of worrying about what he’s doing. See below:

We doubt this post will help his case of good parenting skills. Maybe Boosie should lay low for awhile — oh wait, he has a mixtape to promote. Anything for the press!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: