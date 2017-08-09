Rotimi

Romiti Looks To Become “Ghost” While Giving Us Jeep Music [The Fam Exclusive]

Rotimi is quickly becoming one of the most hated men on TV. His character “Dre” on the hit series “Power” has went from being a low-level drug dealer to the distributor in James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s drug cartel. Off the TV screen, Rotimi is a emerging singer who just released a new body of work entitled “Jeep Music Vol. 1.”

Rotimi speaks on the growth of his character to becoming a “Baby Ghost,” how Jeep Music came to be and his viral “sexy cycling” video with The Fam In The Morning.

