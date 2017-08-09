Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make You Miss Whitney Houston

Kiyonna Anthony

Lord knows we miss Whitney Houston!

If Whitney Houston was still gracing this earth, today would have been her 54th birthday. Sadly, Whitney is no longer here, but we’re determined to celebrate her life and incredible music.

Every time Whitney’s music is played on the radio, we can feel her spirit through the airwaves. And honestly, Whitney was the auntie everyone wanted in their family. Thankfully, over the past 25 years, we got the chance to know her like she was a member of our own family.

In honor of what would be Whitney’s 54th birthday, check out these GIFs of Whitney’s most beautiful, funny, and of course, her realest moments.

So here’s to Whitney…

And all her loveliness.

We love Whitney because she was always so funny…

And full of life…

Oh, and she would always get so excited like this…

But what we loved the most about Whitney is how she always kept it real…

Whether she had to give you the side eye…

Or play you to the left…

Whitney didn’t let the media or haters get the best of her because….

She wasn’t having it.

Her smile lit up any room she entered:

Plus she’s the true definition of a DIVA, honey:

But with all that said, it was Whitney’s spirit…

Infectious charisma…

And impeccable voice…

That we loved the most.

R.I.P. Whitney!!!!

We miss you, Whitney!