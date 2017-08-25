Pretty Redz & Lola Explain The Do’s And Don’t’s For New Strippers [Explicit]

Exotic Dancers Pretty Redz and Lola are back for another edition of “Rules.” This time the dynamic duo discuss the do’s and don’t’s for young women who are interested in becoming a stripper. Some may see the world of exotic dancing as a way to get rich quick, meet a rapper or a baller and “hit a lick” but its more to it. Let this be a cautionary tale to those who want to slide down the pole.
*Viewer discretion is advised*
1. Maliah Michel became famous after Drake shouted her out in 2009.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Kash Doll is trying to get on as rapper, a la Trina and Eve.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Last week, pictures of Justin Bieber sucking on Karolina’s chest hit the Net.Source:TMZ 3 of 10
4. Bernice Burgos isn’t even a stripper; she’s a bottle girl. But she’s so bad we threw her in this anyway.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Dita Von Teese has been one of the most famous strippers in the world for years. She once dated rock star Marilyn Manson. Technically, she’s a “burlesque dancer” and she’s classy as f*ck.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Sophia Body has one of the most appropriate names you’ll hear.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Jhonni Blaze made news last year when she allegedly had a miscarriage on stage while stripping.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Cubana Lust is a model, stripper, owner of some mean curves.8 of 10
9. There’s a lot of gems at Deelishis’s Instagram: @iamsodeelishis She used to be on Flava of Love!Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Arianna is on the come up: follow her on Twitter @arianna_ddSource:Twitter 10 of 10
