Pretty Redz & Lola Explain The Do’s And Don’t’s For New Strippers [Explicit]

Exotic Dancers Pretty Redz and Lola are back for another edition of “Rules.” This time the dynamic duo discuss the do’s and don’t’s for young women who are interested in becoming a stripper. Some may see the world of exotic dancing as a way to get rich quick, meet a rapper or a baller and “hit a lick” but its more to it. Let this be a cautionary tale to those who want to slide down the pole.

*Viewer discretion is advised*

