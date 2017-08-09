Usher Wants You To Know Fat Women Aren’t His Type

Hello Beautiful Staff

Usher has been front page news over his alleged genital herpes, sexual exploits and sexual partner choice. While you would think this entire situation was embarrassing and he’d want to be addressing his multiple herpes accusations; however, it’s apparently more important for everyone to know that he does not have sex with fat women.

has come forward, stating that Usher has picked her out of a crowd at an a concert, got her number, and went to her hotel where they engaged in sex, with him neglecting to tell her that he allegedly had herpes. This left to a week of the Internet fat shaming Usher on having sex with a fat woman (like fat women can’t be sexy and have bomb ass sex).

According to TMZ, Usher reportedly told his close circle that he “in no way, shape or form had sex with the woman who came forward and claimed he exposed her to the herpes virus, because he’s just not into her type.” Sources close to Usher reveal that he might have picked Sharpton out of the audience and brought her on stage because he, “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” Another source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” for Usher to choose his fans out of the crowd and single them out.

What a guy.

SOURCE: TMZ

