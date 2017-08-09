Jokes On You: Nene Leakes Owns The Insults Haters Throw At Her

Hello Beautiful Staff

Nene Leakes was spotted filming the promo for Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 10 and people were abuzz over her look. The entertainment and gossip site, The Shade Room, reposted a video that Nene had posted, with the caption, “#PressPlay: When you get a fresh beat.” The video was of Nene admiring herself in the selfie video with Toni Braxton‘s, “Breathe Again,” playing in the background.

Seems like a nice video, right? Well, the comment section was in shambles. People began speculating regarding if she had another nose job or what she had additionally done to her face. (In Nene’s defense, it does look like she applied the “pretty” filter from Snapchat. Nene wasn’t here for the shaming and clapped back in the Shade Room’ s comment section.

Nene sarcastically stated, “You know I get my nose done every week , just wait until next week hunni. She then continued and stated, “You know imma man and I look horrible! I’ve had 5 facelift, 100 nose jobs, lip injections and I’m just dying to look young! Try me if I don’t start look 25 by next week, I will kill myself. >>face over hand emoji<<

Damn. Don’t come for Nene. She’s rich, bitch and will use the same words you spew at her to make you look like a fool.

