Jackie Christie Doesn’t Know Her Grandson’s Birthday In Explosive ‘BBW’ Reunion Clip

The season finale of Basketball Wives left us all giving Jackie Christie major side-eye. The long-standing drama surrounding Jackie and her daughter Takari Lee came to light after one of the girls got their hands on Lee’s tell-all book.

Leaving us on a a bit of a cliff hanger, VH1 released a clip from the highly anticipated reunion special and it doesn’t make Jackie look any better.

Host Marc Lamont Hill asked Jackie how old her grandson is, to which Jackie answered, “Jaxon? He’s one.” Then it got really weird when he asked Jackie when was his next birthday. “I’m not sure,” she responded.

Yikes.

Jackie then continued to verbally attack Evelyn for donating $3,500 to Takari’s GoFundMe campaign, However Evelyn remained stern on her intentions. “I was moved by the photo. I was moved by the photo. It had nothing to do with, ‘oh I wanted attention.’ I was affected.”

The Basketball Wives reunion airs Monday at 9pm EST.

