Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

A source close to Ray J has revealed that the two are expecting their first time. Congratulations!

If you are watchingthen you have witnessed Ray J discussing the struggle with fertility andgetting pregnant. However, apparently, Princess IS pregnant and has been for awhile.

We’re sure we’ll see the whole thing on the next season of Love And Hip Hop Hollywood…and can’t wait.

What do you think beauties, will Ray J have a little boy or a little girl? What will they name the baby?

SOURCE: The Shade Room

