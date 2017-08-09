Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

A source close to Ray J has revealed that the two are expecting their first time. Congratulations!
If you are watching Love And Hip Hop Hollywood then you have witnessed Ray J discussing the struggle with fertility and Princess Love getting pregnant. However, apparently, Princess IS pregnant and has been for awhile.
We’re sure we’ll see the whole thing on the next season of Love And Hip Hop Hollywood…and can’t wait.
What do you think beauties, will Ray J have a little boy or a little girl? What will they name the baby?
SOURCE: The Shade Room
DON’T MISS:
Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’
Ray J Opens Up About Guilt From Whitney Houston’s Death
Excited Aren’t We: Ray J And Princess Love Celebrate 6-Month Anniversary
21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women
1. @LupitaNyongoSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. @UrsulaStephen2 of 21
3. @ViolaDavisSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. @CianneHBrowne4 of 21
5. @JustineSkyeSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. @Hodan.YSF6 of 21
7. @Nya.Melanin7 of 21
8. @TheKenyaMooreSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. @ChasitySamone9 of 21
10. @Shivss_XO10 of 21
11. @_Deeva_11 of 21
12. @Naoumie12 of 21
13. @IAmHamamat13 of 21
14. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAlicia14 of 21
15. @FlowerBatts15 of 21
16. @KiaraPike16 of 21
17. @ItsMaryAmsalam17 of 21
18. @Anyekuos18 of 21
19. @Melaniin.Goddess19 of 21
20. @SimoneMariposa20 of 21
21. @KristiaTolode21 of 21
comments – Add Yours