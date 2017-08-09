Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed The Torch’ To Her

had social media in a stir with a post about her late mentor and friend. Brandy tweeted a tribute to the deceased singer, honoring her birthday. “Lord have mercy on my soul,” she wrote. “Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fair God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you…. 8/9-2/11.”

While no one is denying the powerful pipes of B-Rocka, the idea that Whitney passed the torch to Brandy seemed to upset some people. See below:

Whitney Houston passed a "torch" to Brandy?? pic.twitter.com/zmXSAUQwtS — ThrillaFrmCamilla (@_Ahreeahnah) August 9, 2017

Brandy is in possession of the torch lit by Whitney? pic.twitter.com/vEaKFWdBo1 — Lush For Life 💫 (@KingBeyonceStan) August 9, 2017

I love brandy but Whitney Houston didn't pass no torch girl sit down pic.twitter.com/2duSU03gbT — 🍂 (@August_889) August 9, 2017

Whitney Houston up in heaven looking at Brandy's Instagram page like: pic.twitter.com/R5ixmuzLRo — Zamani K (@Za_Maniac) August 9, 2017

Some folks even made fun of Brandy gushing about how close she is to Miss Houston.

RT if you feel closer to Whitney Houston than Brandy. — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) August 9, 2017

*Breathes* Brandy: "Excuse me, Whitney Houston was my idol and she loved me. It's up to me to carry out her legacy." — Travis Scooter (@PBS_Impulse9) August 9, 2017

You mention anything about Whitney Houston and here come Brandy busting through the door with her Escalade like the Kool Aid Man. — Travis Scooter (@PBS_Impulse9) August 9, 2017

Brandy whenever Whitney Houston talked about her pic.twitter.com/JOy9iSnPqR — André 🐝 (@hivelite) August 9, 2017

Say Whitney Houston's name three times fast and Brandy will appear to tell you about how much she thinks Whitney loved her. — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) August 9, 2017

"And here goes Brandy, reminding us she knew Whitney Houston again." pic.twitter.com/5Z1May13Xj — Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) August 9, 2017

I hope y'all dont plan on wishing Whitney Houston Happy Birthday cause Brandy somewhere ready to upstage you with a ancient Whitney artifact — King Jaffe Joffer (@TheThurgood_) August 9, 2017

In spite of it all, Brandy can still rely on her fans to have her back.

Yall need to chill before brandy pulls up and sends you to Whitney Houston herself — Mucci Mane (@_MylesHigh) August 9, 2017

Once again, Twitter has no chill.

R.I.P, Whitney Houston.

