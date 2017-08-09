‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’

Kathryn Bigelow ‘s highly anticipated film, Detroit, hit theaters on Friday and it is already receiving bad reviews from critics.

The movie tells the true story of how, in the midst of a multi-day riot, several White police officers raided the Algiers Motel on July 25, 1967, and terrorized several young Black people, killing three of them. Some critics are saying that the film ruined the true story of the Algiers Motel raid. The Huffington Post pointed out that there is no Black activism before the uprising in Bigelow film. Yet, in Detroit, there was a longstanding civil rights movement focusing on school segregation, job exclusion and police brutality. The article states, “What makes the film not just sloppy but downright dangerous is that this very denial of Black life, this blindness to the experiences and perspectives of Black people, makes possible the kind of brutal and discriminatory law enforcement and the lack of accountability around it prevalent in the United States today.”

Another issue that people have with the movie is that it was told through the eyes of a White woman, Kathryn Bigelow. The Daily Beast says Detroit would easily qualify as a Black film were it not for the complicating factor that Bigelow is White. As for how the audience is feeling about Detroit — some people loved it:

The movie Detroit was dope !!! — Love me (@reginae_carter1) August 9, 2017

Detroit was a very traumatic experience. More so than any slavery movie 4 me. B/c at least slavery is over but Detroit still happens today. — Travon Free (@Travon) August 6, 2017

The movie Detroit was 10/10, a great movie, but man does it make me sick how evil humans can be towards other people — Jake Maxwell (@CashMoneyMax) August 9, 2017

While others are tired of watching Black people be abused:

The Detroit movie is bombing at the box office. Black pain is too real right now. We're over watching white ppl make money off of it. — Marco Rogers (@polotek) August 7, 2017

I hated every moment of this Detroit movie… i guess u should go see it if you into seeing blacks gettin beat and slaughtered — Rell Black (@UnknownNegro) August 5, 2017

"Detroit" is one of those movies where on the way out if UR blk U avoid eye contact w/white ppl & if UR white U avoid eye contact w/blk ppl — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) August 6, 2017

Whether you feel empowered on enraged after seeing the film solely depends on you. Detroit is in theaters now.